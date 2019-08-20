Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Roy Bruce Farmer


1942 - 2019
Roy Bruce Farmer Obituary
Roy Bruce Farmer, 77 of Colora, MD, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital, Havre de Grace, MD.

Born in PA, on April 14, 1942, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Graybeal) Farmer.

Roy was a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed watching Westerns on TV and working in his shop on his Peterbilt truck.

He is survived by his loving wife: Betty Sue (Marshall) Farmer; son: Michael Lee Farmer and daughter: Linda Sue Farmer Rhoades both of North East, MD; one brother: Delmar Farmer of Port Deposit, MD; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Roy was also preceded in death by three siblings: Inez Moore, Edward and Herbert Farmer.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Thursday evening, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 21, 2019
