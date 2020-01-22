|
Royston Vivian Jenkins, born on November 7, 1929 in Swansea, South Wales UK, he was the son of Ronald and Esme Jenkins. He sadly passed away on January 5, 2020 at the age of 90 in hospice care at Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
Roy had his degree in civil engineering from University of Wales in Swansea, UK. Upon graduation, he was employed by WS Atkins and Partners where he was a consulting engineer on the Velindre Project in Wales. At the end of that project, while doing design and site work, he qualified for the A.I.M.C.E in 1961 and became a member in 1968. He was employed by Sir Robert McAlpine and Partners as a designer. One project was designing a bridge in Dirgapur, India.
He married Patricia in London in South Kensington Holy Trinity Church in 1956. They had two children: Kathryn Rosula in June 1957 and Ian Robert in September 1961. He is survived by his son: Ian and wife Orit; daughter: Kathryn; 4 grandchildren: Andrew, Tommy, Daniel and Lynn; and cousins: Michael, Gerald, Barry and Raymond.
He emigrated from the UK in 1964 with his wife Pat and two children. He started his American career in Philadelphia and in the later part of his life for DuPont Louviers in Delaware. He lived and worked for DuPont in Newark, Delaware, Puerto Rico, Japan and also the Savannah River Plant in Georgia.
Roy enjoyed a number of sports as well as playing in and watching golfing championships. He had several hole in one's and was a member of the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. As a boy he played cricket and soccer for the Swansea School Boys. Roy was a passionate lover of the beautiful game (soccer) and followed the Premier League supporting his home team Swansea City Swans.
He had a great sense of humor which he shared with his great friends and wonderful neighbors he had whilst living here in North East, who were fantastic. He loved to tell stories of how naughty he was as a boy, hiding brussels sprouts in the piano bench so he wouldn't have to eat them.
Roy was a Freemason for 65 years. He originally joined his father Ron's lodge, Penrice in Swansea. In 1971, he joined the Soloman Lodge in the U.S.
Roy was cremated and his ashes will be taken back and placed in his ancestral grave,
St. Paul's Church, Sketty, Swansea, UK.
"For those whose love and laughter gave me wings and a blue sky with a little rain"
From my dad's great friends of the Liars Club, Newark, DE. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 24, 2020