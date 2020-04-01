|
|
Ruby Ellen McCown, 93 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 in the Senator Bob Hooper Hospice House of Forest Hill, MD. Born September 6, 1926 in Robinson Creek, KY, she was the daughter of the late William and Vanie McCown Potter.
Mrs. McCown was formerly employed by the Citizens Care Center of Havre de Grace, MD. She was a member of the North East United Methodist Church, North East, MD. She is survived by her son, Bruce McCown of Bluffton, SC; daughter, Donna Griffith, of North East, MD; grandchildren, Eric, Spenser, Dawn and Darick; great grandchildren, Colin, Kaila, Kate and Ryan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCown was preceded in death by her husband, Argonne McCown; brothers, Billie Potter Jr., Burl B. Potter, Elmer M. Potter; and sister, Oaklee Styer.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020