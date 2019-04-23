|
|
Ruby Jean Thomas, age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Johnson City, TN, on February 23, 1931, she was the daughter of the late William and Maude Miller Wilson.
A homemaker, Mrs. Thomas loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed cooking, especially making pies and candy.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Ray Thomas; children, Robert L. Thomas (Colleen), North East, MD, Lain B. Thomas (Anabel), and Nancy E. Holmes, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Teresa, Jimmy, Jessica, and Tim Thomas, Jodi Holmes Rowland, and John Holmes; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her son, Joe R. Thomas; granddaughter, Jill Holmes; and all of her siblings.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 24, 2019