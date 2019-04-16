Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Thacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby M. Thacker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby M. Thacker Obituary
Ruby Mazie Thacker, age 82, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Grundy, VA, on May 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Victoria Ferrell Dawson.
Mrs. Thacker retired from Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, after more than 37 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Thacker (Edie), Rising Sun, MD, Bryan Thacker (Pamela), Joe Thacker (Kathy), Guy Thacker (Lisa), Greg Thacker (Jenny), Donna Vermeersch (David), all of Elkton, MD, and Connie Kamit (Nick), Elk Mills, MD; brother, Brady Dawson (Gaye), Bluefield, WV; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thacker was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bob Thacker; daughter, Shirley Thacker; grandson, Steven Vermeersch; 2 great-grandchildren; and all of her other siblings.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now