Ruby Mazie Thacker, age 82, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Grundy, VA, on May 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Victoria Ferrell Dawson.
Mrs. Thacker retired from Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, after more than 37 years of service.
Survivors include her children, Jimmy Thacker (Edie), Rising Sun, MD, Bryan Thacker (Pamela), Joe Thacker (Kathy), Guy Thacker (Lisa), Greg Thacker (Jenny), Donna Vermeersch (David), all of Elkton, MD, and Connie Kamit (Nick), Elk Mills, MD; brother, Brady Dawson (Gaye), Bluefield, WV; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thacker was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Bob Thacker; daughter, Shirley Thacker; grandson, Steven Vermeersch; 2 great-grandchildren; and all of her other siblings.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2019