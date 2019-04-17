Ruby Mays Page, 91, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.

Born in Grayson County, VA, on Sept. 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Stewart and Carrie (Caldwell) Mays.

Mrs. Page worked for many years in clothing sales for Faez. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, the Orioles, and her two sons.

She is survived by her son, Richard Page, of Baltimore, MD; granddaughter, Jennifer Hood, of Elkton, MD; two sisters: Jean Reeves, of Fallston, MD; Edna Reeves, of Darlington, MD; and one brother, Frank Mays, of Bel Air, MD.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Page in 1983; and a son, Gary A. Page in 2009.

Funeral service, conducted by Father John Schaeffer, will be held Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. at St Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 19, 2019