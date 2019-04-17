Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Mays Page

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby Mays Page Obituary
Ruby Mays Page, 91, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.
Born in Grayson County, VA, on Sept. 10, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Stewart and Carrie (Caldwell) Mays.
Mrs. Page worked for many years in clothing sales for Faez. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, North East, MD. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, the Orioles, and her two sons.
She is survived by her son, Richard Page, of Baltimore, MD; granddaughter, Jennifer Hood, of Elkton, MD; two sisters: Jean Reeves, of Fallston, MD; Edna Reeves, of Darlington, MD; and one brother, Frank Mays, of Bel Air, MD.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Page in 1983; and a son, Gary A. Page in 2009.
Funeral service, conducted by Father John Schaeffer, will be held Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. at St Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, 315 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Download Now