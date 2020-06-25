Ruby Nell "Nell" Smith
1940 - 2020
Ruby Nell Smith, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Clintwood, VA, on December 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nomel Bryant Christian.

A homemaker, Mrs. Smith was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Elkton, for over 60 years, and enjoyed listening to WOEL-FM on the radio. She was a devoted wife and loved taking trips to Pennsylvania with her husband and going to Shady Maple.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Ernest Smith; sisters, Della Peak, Jonesville, NC, Judy Aqualina, CA, Cathy Jochens, Jonesville, NC, and Susie Harwell, Statsville, NC; and brothers, Al Cristian, Elkton, MD, Jim Christian, Hurley, VA, Harold Christian and Jeff Christian, both of Statsville, NC.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her brothers, Sherman and Ernest Christian.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
