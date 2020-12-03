1/
Russell A. Stanley
1968 - 2020
Russell A. Stanley, 52 years, gained his wings and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Russell was born July 16, 1968 in Jennersville, PA.

Following graduation Russell entered the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served 8 years with an honorable discharge.

Russell was a talented artist. He loved being out in the woods hunting or sitting along a river fishing. He also enjoyed sitting on his porch watching the deer in his yard.

Russell is survived by his mother, Margaret Juanita Stanley; brother, Mike Hayes; sisters, Fran Lewis and Dawn Rothenhoefer (Jerry); nephews, Jeremy Ammon (Morgan), Ryan Ammon (Ashley), and Michael Hayes II. His greatest joy was spending time with his great niece, Rain, and great nephews, Drake and Damien. He will be greatly missed.

Russell was preceded in death by his father, James Stanley.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021, 12 Noon until 2 PM, at the Rock Run Methodist Church, 4102 Rock Run Road, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 3, 2020.
