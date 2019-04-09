Russell Carl Blakeley, 61, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born July 3, 1957 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Earl Vernon and Ethel Arlene Howell Blakeley.

Russell was employed by Harford Systems of Havre de Grace, MD. He was an active man with many projects. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his trips to the ocean, camping, fishing, and being outdoors.

Russell is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kimberly Blakeley, of Port Deposit, MD; sons: Randy Blakeley; Robbie Blakeley and wife Nina; Mathew Blakeley and wife Alex; grandchildren: Miranda, Randy, Hailey, Hunter; brothers: Ricky Blakeley, Roger Blakeley; sister, Lisa Little; mother-in-law, Dorothy M. Molloy; brother-in-law, Joe Molloy and wife Carol; sisters-in-law: Vickie Dietz and husband Ron; Sheryl Kriley and husband Tom; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his brothers: Earl Blakeley Jr., Rodney Howell, and Raymond Blakeley.

Contributions may be made to the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, April 12, 7 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, April 12, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.

