Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
Ruth Ann (Pitt) Barclay


1929 - 2020
Ruth Ann (Pitt) Barclay Obituary
Ruth Ann Pitt Barclay, 90, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at her daughter's home in Rising Sun, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

Born July 30, 1929 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Alice Caroline (Jackson) Pitt and Walter Dupa Pitt.

Mrs. Barclay was a member of the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, and a graduate of the former Jacob Tome Institute also of Port Deposit. She was formerly employed by the Cecil County Public School for 30 years.

Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren which brought her great joy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was the heart of her home where family gathered to celebrate holidays, birthdays and many other special occasions. As a talented homemaker she excelled in cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting and caning. On any special occasion, her entertaining personality made her the life of the party - laughing, joking and dancing.

Mrs. Barclay is survived by her three children, Donald Edward Barclay, Jr. (Christine) of Perryville, MD, Allison Barclay Cox (Dean) of Rising Sun, MD and Marc Wallace Barclay (Catherine) of Crofton, MD: seven grandchildren: Byron Barclay (Lindsey), Andrew Barclay (Amanda), Caroline Cox Miller (Michael), Daniel Cox, Alex Barclay, Aaron Barclay, Adam Barclay and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Barclay is also survived by sisters: Margaret Pitt Bailey and Alice Pitt Robinson, special niece, Patrice Bailey and many other nieces and nephews she held very dear.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Barclay and brothers, Emerson, Donald and Harry Pitt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the and/or the Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

Funeral services will be private with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2020
