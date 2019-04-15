Ruth Ann Quesenbery, 80, of Fallston, MD, passed away on April 11, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Rising Sun, MD, she was the daughter of Cecil Franklin and Helen C. (Little) Pierce and beloved wife of the late L. Ray Quesenbery Jr. who passed away August 2018.

She worked at Bel Air Auto Auction for the past three years, before that she spent 24 years with U.S. Postal Service at the Fallston Post Office. She went to nursing school at Harford Memorial to get her LPN license. Ann volunteered with Meals on Wheels and with the Tome School Clean Up Volunteers. She also enjoyed painting and crafting, selling or gifting a great deal of her work over the years.

Mrs. Quesenbery is survived by two daughters: Erika Quesenbery and her husband Scott Sturgill, of Port Deposit; Tina E. Quesenbery, of Sheboygan, WI; two grandchildren: Tyler Sturgill and his wife Rachel; Cory Sturgill and his partner Tonya Wallace; two great grandchildren: Miles and Mila Sturgill; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband of 64 years, she was preceded in death by daughter, Heidi Quesenbery; and siblings: Cecil F. Pierce Jr., Janet M. Lauritsen and Patricia J. Langsett.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD, on Thursday, April 18, from 4-7 p.m. followed by a service with Frank McFadden officiating. Interment will be private.

Flowers will be gratefully received and appreciated, or if you prefer, contributions may be made to the Harford Family House, 53 E. Bel Air Ave., Apt. 3, Aberdeen MD 21001, in memory of Ann Quesenbery or online at http://bit.ly/wizardofozerika, the last charitable project Ann and Erika worked on together.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 17, 2019