Ruth Anne Ewing Gambill, 88, of Oxford, PA, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Born in Blake, MD on November 9, 1930, she was the daughter of the late F. Russell and Edna Brown Ewing.

Mrs. Gambill attended Blake Elementary, Calvert Elementary and Calvert High Schools and Beacom College. A homemaker, she had also been a stenographer, bookkeeper and cafeteria worker. Mrs. Gambill was a member of Conowingo Baptist Church where she served many years as a volunteer church organist and Sunday School and Bible School teacher. She loved music and reading.

Survivors include her children, Christine Bradfield (Stanley), Rising Sun, MD, John Gambill, Port Deposit, MD and Michael Gambill (Mildred), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Amy Berczik, Lori Shirk, Lisa Gambill, Elizabeth Shearon, Evan Gambill and Rebecca Milliner and great grandchildren, Drew and Grant Winiarczyk, Katherine and William Shirk, Jarrett and Joshua Goodman, Annalise Shearon and baby girl Milliner..

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gambill was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John William (Bill) Gambill and infant brother, Fred Russell Ewing, Jr.

Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo, MD 21918 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Conowingo Baptist Church Music Fund at the address above or Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203-1197.

