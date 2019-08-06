|
On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Ruth Anne Kelly (nee Cunningham), beloved wife of the late William T. Kelly, passed away after a short illness. Born in 1939, Ruth Anne grew up in Philadelphia, PA, with her six siblings, George, Michael, Dolores, Theresa (Terry), Francis Earl, and Thomas.
In 1959 she married her best friend, Bill Kelly and together they raised four children, Ruth Anne, Dianna, Billy and John. In 1970, Ruth Anne and Bill moved to Elkton, MD, where she began her accounting career. Bill started a heating and air conditioning business, and Ruth Anne began managing his finances. She was a natural, and soon began working at O'Donnell and Company, purchasing the business in 1980 and working until June 2018. Though Ruth Anne completed tax returns for forty years, her passion was in helping others. Her clients, their stories and lives, became part of her life. Her incredible capacity to help others came to life at her accounting offices on East Main Street in Elkton.
Most important to Ruth Anne was her family. She often reflected "One of the best decisions I ever made was to marry a Kelly". Her brothers and sisters joined Bill's siblings to become inseparable aunts and uncles who cared deeply for one another. They created a tightly knit clan, including forty-seven nieces and nephews. Many good times were spent together, often boisterous, and always joyous. As her children married and brought grandchildren into her life, she treasured time with the next generation.
Ruth Anne was a devout Catholic, whose faith came to life in prayer and in service to others. She was active in Catholic communities throughout her life, including West Catholic High School in Philadelphia, and the Immaculate Conception Parish in Elkton. She was a board member of the Cecil County Pregnancy Center for over twenty-five years.
In addition to her husband, Ruth Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and George Cunningham; brothers, George Cunningham, Michael Cunningham, and Thomas Cunningham; sister, Dolores Rogers; sister-in-law, Catherine Rigdon; and brother-in-law, Joseph Kelly.
She is survived by her children, Ruth Anne Queenan (John), Dianna McKenna (Gerry), Bill Kelly (Zahra), and John Kelly; her most cherished grandchildren, Matthew McKenna (fiancee Monica), Colleen McKenna O'Connor (Teddy), Katie McKenna Corning (Danny), John Queenan III, Madelon Queenan, Margot Queenan, and Mary Kelly; sister, Theresa McDevitt; brother, Francis Earl Cunningham; sisters-in-law, Anna Merritt, Anne Cunningham, and Donna Kelly; brother-in-law, Walter Kelly; and her many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, August 5, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Interment followed in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Pregnancy Center, 126 E. High Street, Elkton, MD 21921, or Ronald McDonald House, 1 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 7, 2019