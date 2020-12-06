1/1
Ruth Burnetta Bowman
1924 - 2020
Ruth Burnetta Bowman, 96, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Webster Springs, WV on July 3, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Luverna Dodrill Gregory.

Mrs. Bowman retired from Plasticoid Corporation, Elkton, where she was a supervisor. She was a member of North East United Methodist Church and attended Cecil Senior Center. Mrs. Bowman enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and flower gardening.

Survivors include her daughter Jo Ann Lee and husband, Frank Sr., East Liberty, OH; sister, Rosa Hamrick Elyria, OH; four grandchildren, Georgia (Chris) Saben, James (Ceresa) Justus-Lee, Jonathon (Jessalyn) Lee, Frank Lee, Jr and 7 great grandchildren, as well as children of her heart, Liz McDermott, Noble McCoy and Jack McCoy and special friend Glenn Jackson.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowman was preceded in death by her husband James W. Bowman, son, James T. Bowman and son-in-law, Paul Justus.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton St., Elkton with visitation at 1p.m. and interment in North East Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 6, 2020.
