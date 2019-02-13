|
Ruth C. Cleaver, 92, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Appleton, MD, on Jan. 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Norman Henry and Fannie Marjorie (Riley) Cronell. Ruth was the wife of the late Ralph L. Cleaver.
She enjoyed gardening and caring for her family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren grow, and family gatherings were very special to her.
Survivors include her children: Dan Cleaver, of Honey Brook, PA; Dorothea C. Simpson, of Elkton, MD; and her four beloved grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Monday, February 18, 11 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery, 428 Port Penn Road, Middletown, DE.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 15, 2019