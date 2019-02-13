Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Hickory Grove Cemetery
428 Port Penn Road
Middletown, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Cleaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth C. Cleaver


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth C. Cleaver Obituary
Ruth C. Cleaver, 92, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Appleton, MD, on Jan. 21, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Norman Henry and Fannie Marjorie (Riley) Cronell. Ruth was the wife of the late Ralph L. Cleaver.
She enjoyed gardening and caring for her family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, watching her grandchildren grow, and family gatherings were very special to her.
Survivors include her children: Dan Cleaver, of Honey Brook, PA; Dorothea C. Simpson, of Elkton, MD; and her four beloved grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Monday, February 18, 11 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery, 428 Port Penn Road, Middletown, DE.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.