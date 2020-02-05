Home

Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Ruth Campbell
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oasis Baptist Church
2200 Glasgow Ave
Newark, DE
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Oasis Baptist Church
2200 Glasgow Ave
Newark, DE
Ruth E. Campbell


1930 - 2020
Ruth E. Campbell Obituary
Ruth E. Campbell, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

She was born on April 28, 1930 in Fairville, PA to the late Townsend J. Rigby and Edna (Nichols) Rigby.

Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed camping with her husband, crocheting, and watching all types of sports. She was a member of Oasis Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, LeRoy P. Campbell, as well as her brothers Elwood Rigby and Seth Rigby.

Ruth is survived by her sons Donald L. Campbell and his wife Linda J., and Jeffrey M. Campbell and his wife Kelly L.; grandchildren Donald L. Campbell, Jr. (Mindy), Kathryn R. Campbell, Anthony Petro, Joshua D. Campbell, Jeffrey M. Campbell Jr., Stephanie L. Pro (Joshua) and several great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 4:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Oasis Baptist Church, 2200 Glasgow Ave, Newark, DE 19702. The service will begin at 5:00 P.M. Interment is private.

Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 7, 2020
