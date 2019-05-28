Ruth Edwana Stetson, age 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Mullins, WV, on January 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Beulah Worley Walker.

Mrs. Stetson had been a nurse's assistant with the medical practice of Dr. Ablang in Elkton. She was a member of Faith Southern Baptist Church, Elkton, a former member of Baptist Bible Church, and had been a Sunday school teacher for many years. Mrs. Stetson enjoyed cooking, crafts, especially painting, and quilting.

Survivors include her children, Thomas E. Heath (Gloria), Cecilton, MD, David A. Heath (Peggy), Rising Sun, MD, Kenneth L. Heath, Elkton, MD, and Nancy R. Carter (Rick), Acworth, GA; daughter-in-law, Chang Heath; grandchildren, Charlotte Heath, Thomas E. Heath, Jr., Angela Paolantonio, Tracy Varnes, Kerrie Stafford, Albert Heath, Gregory Heath, Edward Heath, Jaclyn Roark, and Jessica Hodgins; 19 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Stetson was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert T. Heath; second husband, Alan E. Stetson; grandson, David A. Heath, Jr.; and sister, Derlea Heath.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, May 31, at Faith Southern Baptist Church, 2494 Singerly Road, Elkton. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faith Southern Baptist Church, or to , in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 29, 2019