Ruth Edwina Ewing, 76, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Johns Hopkins Hospital of Baltimore, MD. Born Oct. 16, 1942 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Rufus James Benjamin Jr. and Ruth Edwina Williams Benjamin.

Mrs. Ewing was formerly employed as a secretary by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David Edward Ewing, of Port Deposit, MD; son, Gregory James Ewing; step-son, Bruce Edward Ewing; daughter, Veronica Ann Ewing; step-daughter, Karen Lynn Williams; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Rufus James Benjamin III; sisters: Evelyn Marie Clark and Barbara Louise Frist.

Nothing brought Mrs. Ewing more joy than her boys ~ her "baby" Greg, and the "little ones", Zachary and Alex. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for them and she knew, no matter what, they were always there for her. They honor her every day in who they are and what is yet to come.

Mrs. Ewing was preceded in death by her step-son, David Lewis Ewing; step-daughter, Laura Lee Revere; and sister, Patricia Ann McMillan.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 24, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Elder Peggy Norton of the Encouraging Souls Ministries of Aberdeen, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.