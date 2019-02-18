Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
Ruth Marie Tome Craig


Ruth Marie Tome Craig Obituary
Ruth Marie Tome Craig, 97, of Perryville, MD, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at home. Born Oct. 30, 1921 in Aberdeen, MD, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Grace Smithson Tome.
Ruth was a member of the Tome Memorial United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, and also attended the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit.
She is survived by her son, Charles Blaine Craig Jr., of Easton, MD; grandson, John Andrew Craig, of Easton, MD; and son-in-law, James J. Spangler, of Port Deposit, MD.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Blaine Craig Sr.; daughter, Nancy Gay Craig Spangler; brother, Ronald Tome; and sister, Dorothy Smithson McLain.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 23, 1 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 22, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Greg Vickers of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019
