Ruth Runions Keffer Viars, 92, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Born in Pearisburg, VA on August 28, 1926, she was the last surviving child of the late Jess and Mary Louise Davis Runions.

Mrs. Viars retired from Chrysler Corp. Newark, DE where she was a member of UAW 1183. She had attended Elkton Church of God, loved to read and sing gospel music, enjoyed walking and volunteering at her church. Mrs. Viars had also volunteered at the Elkton Community kitchen for 15 years, feeding the homeless.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Viars, brother-in-law, John Viars and wife, Eileen and sister-in-law, Irma Kiebler; grandchildren, Matthew Viars (Julia), Aaron Viars (Jessica) and Tyekla Viars and great grandchildren, Sydney, Viola and Vincent.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Viars was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Green Viars, Sr., sons, Paul Keffer, Jr., Roy G. Viars, Jr. and Scott R. Viars and her two brothers and four sisters.

Funeral service will be 2 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton., MD21921 with visitation beginning at 1 PM. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Elkton Community Kitchen or Elkton Church of God and sent to the funeral home at the above address.

