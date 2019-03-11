Sally An Flannery of Colora, MD, 86, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Nevil and Frances (Powell) Hart.

Sally enjoyed doing cross-stitch and made scarfs for the homeless for the past 10 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, having helped to raise her grandchildren. Sally's most cherished time was spent with her family, playing with flash cards, and reading to her grandchildren.

Sally is survived by her six children: Michael (Edwina) Flannery, Patricia (Fred) Fittipaldi, Helen (John) Urban, Cathy (Wayne) Adams, Karen Flick, Brian (Roberta) Flannery; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and three sisters: Norma, Linda and Helen. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her sister, Tipper; daughter, Barbara Flannery; and husband, Bernard Flannery.

A Celebration of Sally's Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 18 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "St. Jude's Children Hospital" or " s Project" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.

To send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary