Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Jackson Harvey


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Jackson Harvey Obituary
Sally Jackson Harvey, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Salisbury, MD, on June 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. "Chink" and Elsie "Louise" Holt Jackson.

Ms. Harvey retired from the Cecil County Department of Social Services as an administrative assistant. She loved animals and enjoyed watching television and reading magazines.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Harvey (Sally), Elkton, MD, and Tom Harvey (Lisa), Rising Sun, MD; siblings, Andrea L. O'Neal (Dick), Elkton, MD, Deborah L. Avampato (Joe), Havre de Grace, MD, and Charles C. Jackson, Jr. (Ginny), North East, MD; 5 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment in Elkton Cemetery will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -