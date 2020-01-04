|
Sally Jean Ginsburg passed peacefully in her sleep in her house at 86 years of age on December 24, 2019, in Earleville MD. Sally born Sally Jean Smith on November 24, 1933 in Akron, Ohio. She was the second born of three children to Clearance Smith and Emma Louise Smith (Moore). Sally is survived by her younger brother Robert Smith of Paduka Kentucky and her two sons: Bob Ginsburg & Jeffrey Ginsburg, Doris & Pam (daughter-in-law) & five grandchildren. Sally also leaves behind many good friends and extended family including her "adopted" daughter Bonnie and her step-grandson, Robert Halley.
Sally and her late husband Charles Abraham Ginsburg retired to Earleville from Jenkintown PA. After Charles passed away, Sally began a relationship with her significant other Bob Halley of Earleville, and was with him for 5 years until his passing.
Sally retired from Temple University Hospital where she worked for; Dr. Malmud, the Dean & President of Temple University's Medical Campus.
Throughout Sally's life she was actively involved in many organizations, including the local PTA, the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), Jenkintown Theater, the Boy Scouts, the Civil Air Patrol, Lions, , Local Sr Group, Hacks Point Vol Fire Co and her church (St. Stephen's Episcopal in Earleville).
Sally loved to meet new people. She also enjoyed telling dirty jokes partaking of her beloved extra-dry Manhattan martinis.
Sally's wish was not to have an official funeral or memorial service. Instead Sally wished to have a cocktail party for her many friends and family - date, & time to be established. I would also like to thank Sally's caretakers who were invaluable this last year.
Mom's last wishes the evening prior to her passing were characteristically Sally -- she asked for a rum & coke, as well as ice-cream, both her favorites.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts please send donations to Mom's church: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 10 Glebe Rd, Earleville.
arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 8, 2020