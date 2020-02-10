Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Sally M. Cox


1937 - 2020
Sally M. Cox Obituary
Sally Minerva Cox, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born in Meherrin, VA, on August 12, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice Lyle Early.

Mrs. Cox retired from the DuPont Company, Wilmington, DE, as a Vital Records group leader. She was a very active member of Griffith A.U.M.P. Church, where she taught Sunday School. An avid golf and football fan, Mrs. Cox enjoyed cheering for the Steelers. She also enjoyed cooking.

Survivors include her granddaughters, Tanesha Cox-Shoe, Union, SC, and Kiara Cox, New Castle, DE; great-granddaughter, Alexis Campbell; and step-son, Leroy Cox, Elkton, MD.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence O. Cox; sons, Clarence L. Cox and Lawrence S. Cox; and all of her siblings.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Griffith A.U.M.P. Church, 95 Cedar Hill Church Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Cedar Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 12, 2020
