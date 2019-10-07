Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Jackson


1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
Samuel Jackson Obituary
Samuel H. Jackson, Sr., 82, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Cochranville, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Franklin Square Hospital, Baltimore, MD.

He was the husband of Mary Anna Anderson Jackson.

Born in Cochranville, he was the son of the late A. Samuel and Josephine D. Cochran Jackson.

Samuel also known as "Homeville Flash" was formerly employed as manager of Mallet Hill Polo, Cochranville for 34 years, and retired in 2015 from CNC Compost, Avondale as a truck driver.

He enjoyed horses, polo, trucks, fishing and vacationing in Ocean City, MD.

He is survived by his wife; four children, Alice Martin (Douglas) of Elkton, MD, Samuel H. Jackson, Jr. (Judy) of Cochranville, Frank Creshine (Tracy L.) of Quarryville and Helen McGinnis (Andy Kauffman) of Paradise; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harry Jackson of Quarryville.

Service will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.