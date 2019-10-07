|
Samuel H. Jackson, Sr., 82, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Cochranville, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Franklin Square Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
He was the husband of Mary Anna Anderson Jackson.
Born in Cochranville, he was the son of the late A. Samuel and Josephine D. Cochran Jackson.
Samuel also known as "Homeville Flash" was formerly employed as manager of Mallet Hill Polo, Cochranville for 34 years, and retired in 2015 from CNC Compost, Avondale as a truck driver.
He enjoyed horses, polo, trucks, fishing and vacationing in Ocean City, MD.
He is survived by his wife; four children, Alice Martin (Douglas) of Elkton, MD, Samuel H. Jackson, Jr. (Judy) of Cochranville, Frank Creshine (Tracy L.) of Quarryville and Helen McGinnis (Andy Kauffman) of Paradise; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harry Jackson of Quarryville.
Service will be private.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 9, 2019