Samuel Lewis Starook, 85 of Grand Haven, MI, formerly of Strasburg, PA passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Born in Northumberland County, PA, on December 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Clyde and Violet (Horton) Starook. He was the husband of the late Ruth Reisler Starook who passed May 13, 2013.
Mr. Starook served his country proudly in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Dairy Science. He then went to work as a Food Scientist in Research and Development for Kraft Foods, retiring after many years of service.
In his spare time, Mr. Starook enjoyed woodworking, gardening and all things mechanical.
He is survived by one daughter: Karen S. Barnes of Gainesville, GA and two sons: Bruce A. Starook of Grand Haven, MI and Dean E. Starook of Richmond, VA; one brother: Dale K. Starook of Burleson, TX; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Interment will be next to his beloved wife in Rose Bank Cemetery, Rising Sun, MD.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Harvest Bible Chapel, 15020 Stanton St., West Olive, MI 49460
Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 4, 2019