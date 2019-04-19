Samuel Thomas Bright, 63, of Butner, NC, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Born in Elkton, MD, on August 1, 1955, he was the son of the late Ernest and Lucy (Lester) Bright.

Mr. Bright worked for the N.Y. City Subways. He was an artist who loved to draw and paint, enjoyed riding motorcycles, ice skating at Cow Pond, and dancing. Sam always had a smile on his face and a heart of gold who never met a stranger and always willing to help. If you were lucky enough to have a painting from him, cherish it as much as he cherished painting it.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Bright (Samantha Main); daughter, Samantha Bright (Tino Sanchez); stepson, Stephen Chambers (Melissa Pritt); ex-wife, Carol Stout; grandchildren: Kayla Bright, Juan Beltran, Cheyenne Bright, Saul Millan, Joseph Bright II, Amara Chambers; and great granddaughter, Gabby Gaddis

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers: Timmy and Ray "Pete" Bright; and sister, Deborha Price.

Funeral service, will be held Wednesday, April 24, 3 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com