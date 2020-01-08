|
|
Sandra C. Jacobs, age 80, passed away on January 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Jacobs was born on January 26, 1939, she was the daughter of Barney & Esther Covitch. She moved to Baltimore, MD after college, where she met and married Joseph A. Jacobs in 1965.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years and her four siblings.
Ms. Jacobs is survived by her loving daughter, Becky Husfelt (Tom), of Elkton, MD one sister , Judi Smith (Rick), of Odenton, MD and her three grandchildren, Jordan, Hunter and Hailey and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Amedisys Hospice of Greater Chesapeake. 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Suite 134, Elkton, Md. 21921
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 10, 2020