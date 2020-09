Sandra Jane Campbell, 71, of North East, MD passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Fort Benning, GA May 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Lee and Mildred Smith Brock.Mrs. Campbell enjoyed being with her family, especially her dog, Pepper, had attended Maranatha Baptist Church and liked to cook and do word searches.Survivors include her husband of 49 1/2 years, James Anderson Campbell, Jr.; children, Paula Campbell and James Campbell III; grandchildren, Ronald Stewart III, Ashley Brown (Aaron), Brittany Campbell, Morgan Ferrick and Megan Ferrick and great grandchildren, Shyanne, Liam, Bryson, Evelynn, Logan, Ashton, Andrew and Zeke. She is also survived by brothers, Richard and William Brock.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was predeceased by daughter, Patricia Brock, brothers, Billy Smith and Michael Brock and great grandson, Sean.Funeral services are privateIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.