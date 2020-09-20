1/1
Sandra Jane (Brock) Campbell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Jane Campbell, 71, of North East, MD passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Fort Benning, GA May 9, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Lee and Mildred Smith Brock.

Mrs. Campbell enjoyed being with her family, especially her dog, Pepper, had attended Maranatha Baptist Church and liked to cook and do word searches.

Survivors include her husband of 49 1/2 years, James Anderson Campbell, Jr.; children, Paula Campbell and James Campbell III; grandchildren, Ronald Stewart III, Ashley Brown (Aaron), Brittany Campbell, Morgan Ferrick and Megan Ferrick and great grandchildren, Shyanne, Liam, Bryson, Evelynn, Logan, Ashton, Andrew and Zeke. She is also survived by brothers, Richard and William Brock.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Campbell was predeceased by daughter, Patricia Brock, brothers, Billy Smith and Michael Brock and great grandson, Sean.

Funeral services are private

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved