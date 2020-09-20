Jimmy my thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. Sandy was a good person and I considered her a dear friend. I remember when we worked together I could always tell when she was happy because she was humming. If she wasn't humming I would ask her if she was having a bad day. May God Bless and hold you close in his arms as you try to process your grief. And my dear friend Sandy may you fly high among the angels without pain or sorrow. Love and prayers.

Ellie Jones