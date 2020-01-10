Home

Sandra K. Rittenhouse


1957 - 2020
Sandra K. Rittenhouse Obituary
Sandra Kendall Rittenhouse, age 62, of High Point, NC, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Elkton on December 28, 1957, she was the daughter of Allene Holmes Rittenhouse, Elkton, and the late Herbert Davis Rittenhouse.

Ms. Rittenhouse retired from the Guilford Public Schools as a middle school math and science teacher, after 30 years of service. She was currently employed with the Piedmont School in High Point. Ms. Rittenhouse was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. She loved reading, tennis, and water aerobics, and had been a volunteer at the Ward Street Mission.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her sisters, Linda Meffley (Bob), Chesapeake City, MD, and Jennifer Cooper, Elkton, MD; nephews, Dylan Griffith (Amy) and Matthew Cooper (Olivia); and niece, Claire Griffith.

Funeral service will be private with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton. A memorial celebration of life will be held in High Point, NC, at the end of January.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay Council, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 15, 2020
