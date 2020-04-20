Home

Sandra K. Zack


1946 - 2020
Sandra K. Zack Obituary
Sandra Kay Zack, age 74, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in North Carolina on February 13, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Alleen McLamb Amberg.

Mrs. Zack was the matriarch and domestic engineer of the Zack family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking and baking.

Survivors include her children, Brian L. Zack (Maureen), Havre de Grace, MD, Michael S. Zack (Cate), Elkton, MD, and Jennifer L. Welch (Les), Smyrna, DE; grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Ryan, Mason, Connor, Cash, and Remy; and sisters-in-law, Paula Amberg and Pam Amberg.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Zack was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Edward P. Zack; and brothers, Joseph Amberg and Ken Amberg.

Funeral service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Endearment, LLC, 107 Walnut Lane, Elkton, MD 21921.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 22, 2020
