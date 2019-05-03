|
Sara Ethel Kammerer, 90, of Elkton, MD passed away on April 25, 2019. Born in Millville, WV, she was the wife of John D. Kammerer and daughter of the late Roy Hensel and Lucy Mae (Watters) Dennison. She was a long standing member of Harvest Pentecostal Church in North East, MD, which she loved. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, and making candy, especially Easter and Christmas candy. She also sang solos and played guitar.
Survivors include her two daughters: Gloria (Larry) Hicks; Sandra (Larry) Younce; three grandchildren: Carl Younce (Jean), Brian Krzewinski (Tabitha), John Krzewinski; and great grandson, Cory Younce.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Irene Dennison, Lorna V. DeHaven; and grandchild, David A. Krzewinski.
Services were held on Wednesday, May 1. Interment was at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Pentecostal Church, 340 Old Bayview Road, North East, MD.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at: mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019