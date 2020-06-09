Sarah Ann Orr DeAngelis passed away on June 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital due to injuries from an auto accident. She was born near Rising Sun to the late Joseph Wilson and Sarah Cecilia (McCaslin) Orr on February 17, 1943. She lived her entire life on or near the family farm.Sarah Ann was deeply devoted to her family. There was no greater joy to her than taking care of her family. This included cooking and baking everyone's favorite treats. She attended and supported all her grandchildren and great grandchildren's school, sporting and scouting activities. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling and playing cards. She will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.Sarah Ann retired from County Bank as a Mortgage Analyst and later worked at Calvert Manor in the Activity Department. She was an active member and Trustee of Rosebank UMC. She was also deeply devoted to her church family. She was a strong supporter of the Cecil County Farm Museum, 4-H and anything related to the farm community.She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Ragan (Joe), Julie Elaine Ore (Dave) and April Ashley (Frank). Grandchildren, Ericka Carroll, Tyler Ore, Morgan Meulenberg and Jacob Ashley. Great Grandchildren, US Army Private 1st Class Support Specialist Joseph Jones, Jr, Joshua and Jaelon Jones, Alyssa, Tristin and Kadynce Carroll, Madison, Jameson and Bodhi Ore, Sebastian, Anneliese, Landers, Marinus, Janna and Amelia Meulenberg. Siblings, Samuel Orr and Helen Kincaid. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by brothers Fred and Kenneth Orr.Graveside services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Rosebank United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "Rosebank UMC" or "Cecil County Young Life" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.