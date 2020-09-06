1/1
Sarah Frances Wright
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Frances Wright, 83, of Elkton, MD passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. Born in Gainesboro, TN on March 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ed Thomas and Stella Mahaney Young.

A homemaker, Mrs. Wright loved being with family, enjoyed camping, baking and helping seniors.

Survivors include her son, Wylie "Tom" Wright (Tracy Wright), Elkton, MD, grandson Ethan T. Wright and siblings, Sissy, Wanda, June, Mary, Linda, Danny and Eddie.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband. Eston "Cecil" Wright and siblings, U.L., Alvin, Roger and Bill.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton 21921. Visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow the service in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved