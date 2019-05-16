|
|
Sarah K. DeBenedictis, 80, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
A Celebration of Sarah's Life will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the First Presbyterian Church and sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 17, 2019