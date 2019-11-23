Home

Scott Alan Hall


1968 - 2019
Scott Alan Hall Obituary
Scott Alan Hall, 51 of North East, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home in the presence of Jesus, with his family after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in April of this year.

Born in Elkton, MD, on September 5, 1968, he was the son of Barbara (Beecher) Hall of Elkton, MD and the late Jerry Hall.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Elizabeth D. (Horn) Hall, daughter: Allison E. Hall and son: Alan J. Hall all of North East, MD, two sisters: Margie Dougan of NJ and Dawn Brown Haubrick of Elkton, MD, one brother: Jerry Hall of Bel Air, MD and his niece, Kiri Brown of Perryville, MD.

Scott is also survived by his Florida family who he got to take a trip to Juneau, Alaska with in July.

Scott's family would like to extend a special thank you to: Christiana Care Oncology, Christiana Hospital, Union Hospital, Union Radiology, Amedysis and Nurse Jamie for all they did for him.

The Hall family will honor Scott's life privately.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 27, 2019
