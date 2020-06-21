Scott Andrew Dooling, age 56, of Earleville, MD, passed away on January 28,2020. He was born on December 9, 1963 in Darby, PA to the late William F. Dooling, Jr. and Dorothea Alice (Smith) Dooling.Scott was a graduate of 1982 of Upper Darby High School, in Upper Darby PA. He went on to attend Johnson & Wales College in Providence, RI for Culinary Art Division, graduating in 1984. Scott furthered his education with a Bachelor's degree from Widener University, in Wilmington, DE for School of Hotel & Restaurant Management. He was known for his delicious Thanksgiving dinners that he made for his family. Scott was an avid Philadelphia Eagles football fan, who traveled to many games with his friends. He enjoyed spending time boating all along the Chesapeake Bay from his home in Hack's Point. Scott took great joy in traveling and spending time with his mother. He was always very helpful to his family and friends, and had a great love for dogs. Scott will always be remembered as a kind gentleman. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.Scott is survived by his two brothers: Jeff Dooling and his wife, Robi and Doug Dooling and his wife, Rosemarie; sister, Debbie Dooling; two nieces: Rebecca Dooling and Waverly Dooling; four nephews: Doug Dooling, Jr., Caleb Dooling, Eben Dooling, and Jeremy Dooling. Scott was preceded in death by his parents.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.