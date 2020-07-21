1/1
Scott E. Shirk
1977 - 2020
Scott E. Shirk, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Berwick where he resided.

Born in New Hampshire on November 6, 1977, he was a son of the late William B. Shirk, Sr. and Carol S. (Brewster) Bossler and his stepfather, Jeffery Bossler. He graduated from Del Castle High School in Delaware in 1995. Scott worked many jobs over the years mostly in carpentry and electrical industries.

He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Scott loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed wrestling with his children and nieces and nephews. He also liked to fish in his spare time.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Joyanna Shirk, Riddick Shirk, Martin Dudley III, Draven Dudley; grandson, Kyree; sister, Shawnda K. Shirk of Maryland; brothers, William B. Shirk, Jr. of Maryland; Michael L. Shirk of Nevada; Brandon J. Shirk of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many lifelong friends including, 'lil sis' Pricilla Silvey, Pennsylvania.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heller Funeral Home, LLC, 633 East Third Street, Nescopeck, PA 18635 to help defray his final expenses.

Online messages of comfort may be sent to condolences@hellerfuneral.com.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heller Funeral Home
633 3Rd St
Nescopeck, PA 18635
(570) 752-7121
