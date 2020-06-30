Scott Eugene Korn, 54 of Colora, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home.
Born in Toledo, OH, on August 19, 1965, he was the son of Doug Korn and the late Randolyn Gay (Oswald) Korn.
Scott owned and operated Exterior Art Company and was a trainer at Medline Industries.
He attended Janes United Methodist Church, Rising Sun, MD. An avid sports fan, he coached Little League and Travel Baseball, was a lifelong Ohio State University fan and as a wrestler, he was honored to compete in the Junior Olympics.
Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years: Michelle (Brentzel) Korn; two sons: Taylor Korn of North East, MD and Trevor Korn of Colora, MD; and his sister: Beth Cooper of Oak Harbor, OH.
A Celebration of Scott's Life will be held at a later date at his church.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 30, 2020.