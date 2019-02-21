|
Scott Randal Viars was born on February 24, 1963, in Elkton, MD, to Ruth Runions Viars of Elkton, and the late Roy Green Viars, Sr. Scott passed away in Elkton on February 16, 2019.
A graduate of Elkton High School, Scott was a proud U.S. Army veteran.
He will be missed more than we could possibly say.
In addition to his father, Scott was preceded in death by his brothers, Roy G. Viars, Jr., and Paul Keffer.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Tyekla Viars, Salem, OR; grandchildren, Vincent and Viola; sister-in-law, Bonnie Viars, Parkville, MD; nephews, Matthew and Aaron Viars, Baltimore, MD; great-niece, Sydney Viars, Joppa, MD; uncle and aunt, John and Eileen Viars; and aunt, Irma Kiebler.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 22, 2019