Scotty Harris Henson
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scotty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scotty Harris Henson, Sr., 54 of North East, MD, passed away at home Monday, May 11, 2020.

Born in West Chester, PA, on February 20, 1966, he was the son of Leonard Wilber and the late Lorraine Virginia (Kerns) Henson.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Scotty enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.

Survived by his wife: Pamela Marie (Palmer) Henson; son: Brandon George (Victoria) and their son Logan; daughter: Brittney Palmer (Zachariah) and their daughter Raelynn; son: Scotty Henson, Jr. (Miranda) and their children Colton and Marshall; son: Cody Henson; ex daughter-in-law: Corrin Griffith; siblings: Donald Henson (Beth), Sharon Johnson (Mike), Lewis Henson, Sr. (Sandra), and Leisa Daemer.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved