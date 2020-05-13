Scotty Harris Henson, Sr., 54 of North East, MD, passed away at home Monday, May 11, 2020.
Born in West Chester, PA, on February 20, 1966, he was the son of Leonard Wilber and the late Lorraine Virginia (Kerns) Henson.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Scotty enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.
Survived by his wife: Pamela Marie (Palmer) Henson; son: Brandon George (Victoria) and their son Logan; daughter: Brittney Palmer (Zachariah) and their daughter Raelynn; son: Scotty Henson, Jr. (Miranda) and their children Colton and Marshall; son: Cody Henson; ex daughter-in-law: Corrin Griffith; siblings: Donald Henson (Beth), Sharon Johnson (Mike), Lewis Henson, Sr. (Sandra), and Leisa Daemer.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 13, 2020.