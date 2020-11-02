Sean Wesley Jones of Elkton, MD, age 29, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Sean was born on December 13, 1990 in Christiana, DE to Mark Wesley Jones and Sandra Marie (Erickson) Jones.
Sean loved the outdoors; especially fishing, boating, camping and skate boarding. He liked shooting guns at targets and played the guitar.
Sean is survived by his parents, Sandy and Mark Jones; sister, Nicole Jones; uncle: Mike Erickson (Denise) aunts: Rhonda Melrath, Debbie Sudduth (Rick), Toni Price (Jeff), Chris Erickson and numerous cousins.
Services for Sean will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Sandra Jones" to help pay for medical expenses and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
.