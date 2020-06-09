Sharon Ann Morterud, 70, of Elkton, Md passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on June 7th 2020. Born in Orange, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Dennis & Lillian Bibby.
Sharon, or Shar Shar to some, was a spunky woman with a heart of pure gold. She welcomed every new person she met with open arms; invoking warmness, laughter and a sense of belonging and care within people. Those who were blessed to know Sharon could do nothing but love her and feel loved in return.
If there ever was a way to describe Sharon, strong wouldn't be a big enough word, she was a fighter, and a truly selfless one at that. She devoted her entire life to being an amazing mother, grandmother, friend, and wife of 35 years, to her husband Richard. She possessed a strength, endurance, and humor that led her and others through the hardest of times.
Sharon was truly talented with crafts and painting. She enjoyed making beautiful creations that made people smile and was a well-known local vendor for many years, doing shows at Milburn Orchard and Singerly Fire Hall. A skilled crocheter and folk painter, you could find Sharon constantly working on a new project; some she completed in a matter of days, others took longer, but she wasn't in a hurry when ensuring she made something special. That specialness extended into her cooking, always ready to whip up some of her frequently requested recipes and provide a dish for a gathering or an individual. She loved the small things in life, a bit of gardening, outings to the beach and casino, relaxing in a pool, vacations to Arizona, singing Barry Manilow on a karaoke machine, listening to her music as she went about her day and enjoyed every moment hanging with the girls.
It is impossible to convey in a few paragraphs the essence of an amazing woman. There is so much more to say about her, and many stories to share. For all whose life she touched, even briefly, she left a lasting impression and they can recall her laughter, spirited humor, passionate fits of annoyance, and the depth of her kindness.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Richard Morterud; brother and wife, Jimmy and Barbara Bibby, sister and partner, Madeline and Anthony; sister-in-law, Sue Bibby; her three daughters Elisa Garcia and her partner Jayme, Ericka Morterud and her partner Michael Hoy, Kirsten Borkoski and her husband Shawn Borkoski; grandchildren, Colin Worley and Tessa Boutchyard and her many nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Dennis Bibby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 9, 2020.