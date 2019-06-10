Sharon Elaine (Coppage) Prince, age 72, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 4, 1947, in Elkton, MD to the late John Freeman Coppage and the late Thelma Kathleen (Ball) Coppage.

Sharon was self employed as the cofounder of S & S Coin Operations, where she worked as an accountant. In her spare time, Sharon loved the outdoors, and could often be found tending to her beautiful rose garden. She enjoyed dancing, especially line dancing at "Bob Jackson's". Sharon's greatest joy came from raising her family, spending time with them, and being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters: Debora Hagerman Anthony (Steve) and Anita Dale (Paul); sons: Anthony Prince (Molly) and Justin Prince (Kristen); brothers: Roby E. Coppage (Rosemary) and Gary L. Coppage (Debbie); sisters: Martha Coppage-Lawrence (Michael) and Bonnie (Coppage) Osgood (Steve); stepchildren, Sherri Prince and Stephen Prince, Jr.; nineteen grandchildren; two special grandchildren who provided personal care to their grandmother: Devan Hagerman and Danielle Rupp (Mark); several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, John Coppage, Jr. and sisters-in-law: Brenda Coppage and Lola Coppage.

The family would like to condone their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Amedysis Hospice, special nurses: Jamie Redman, Jessica Alexander, CNA Carol Blankenship, and special volunteer Susan Snyder for their wonderful care and support during Sharon's illness. Also, a warm thank you to her special friend, Jennifer Harvey, for doing Sharon's hair.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. A visitation will begin at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, " " and sent in care of the funeral home: P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911.