Sharon Gay Teague, of Aberdeen, MD, died at home, surrounded by her family, on May 2, 2019. She was 72. Mrs. Teague was born in Webster Springs, WV, to Earl Ellis Wilson and Glenice Beatrice Hammons Wilson.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, James Erwin Teague. She was the loving mother of Elizabeth McQuerrey and her husband Terry McQuerrey, of Perryville, MD; James Stephen Teague and his wife Susan Michelle Teague, of Colora, MD; Carole Lynn Williams and her husband Howard "Scott" Williams, of Aberdeen, MD. Mrs. Teague was the doting and loving grandmother of Steffani Oberdalhoff, Joseph McQuerrey and his wife Emily, Steven McQuerrey, Matthew Williams, Sara Williams, Hanna Williams, Charles Harrison Teague; and great grandmother of Abigail Oberdalhoff, Theodore McQuerrey, Arthur McQuerrey, Lilah Williams and Hunter Williams. She was the sister of Charles Wilson, Kenneth Wilson, Sheila "Doll" Wilson, and the late Billy Lee Wilson, Barbara Ann Utt, and Phyllis 'Peggy' Pritt.

Mrs. Teague worked 30 years for Harford County Public Schools and then for almost 15 years at Wal-Mart. She enjoyed shopping at thrift stores, antiquing and collectibles. She was an avid reader and didn't miss one episode of The Walking Dead. She loved traveling with her family, going to the beach and keeping in touch with her family and friends via Facebook. But her biggest joy was her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.

