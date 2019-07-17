Sharon Lee McGlothlin, 61 years, of Towson, MD, formerly of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Gilchrest Hospice of Towson, MD. Born February 5, 1958 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard "Shortie" Malcolm and Nancy Trimble Nesbitt.



Sharon was employed as a Property Manager by Winthrop House of Baltimore, MD. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Richard McGlothlin; sons, Dustin McGlothlin and Blaine McGlothlin; daughter, Alissa Savage; three grandchildren, Riley Savage, Hank McGlothlin and Jamie McGlothlin; and sisters, Debbie Willen and husband, Jim, and Nancy Ann Douglas and husband, Al.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and/or in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.



A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 5:30 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 4 PM until 5:30 PM, at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Pastor Craig McLaughlin of the Mount Zion Methodist Church of Bel Air, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.



Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



