Sharon Lynn Starkey, 71, of Elkton, MD, formerly of Warwick, passed away on June 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Sharon was born on Jan. 5, 1948, daughter of the late Albert N. Armbrester Jr. and Mary Jane Hevlow Armbrester. She was a 1966 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. After graduating, she began working at the Granary until 1977 and for a year at the Colony Inn.

In 1978, she married Russell L. Pragg and in 1979, their son Jason was born. After Russell's death in 1986, she went back to work, first at St. Stephens Day Care and for 10 years at the Children's Hour. She later worked for Laurelwood Care.

She was a lifelong member of the community and was a member of Zion U.M. Church in Cecilton where she was Sunday School Superintendent; also a member of Mt. Olivet Church in Warwick and the Cecilton V.F.C. Ladies Auxiliary, where she held numerous positions.

Sharon had a big heart and always helped everyone she could. She was dedicated to her son Jason and made sure he always had everything he needed.

Along with her parents and first husband, Russell Pragg, she was preceded in death by her second husband of 19 years, Wallace B. Starkey in 2016; her brother, Nelson Jerome; and a nephew, Gregory S. Dunkle II.

Sharon is survived by her son, Jason L. Pragg and his fiancÃ©e, Chrisie Marie, of Elkton; daughter in law, Michelle Pragg; sister, Sallie Dunkle (Greg), of SC; and three granddaughters: Devan Pragg (William), of Millington; Dakota and Dalyce Pragg, of Fairlee.

Sharon will always be loved, missed, and will never be forgotten. She has made a big impact on many lives and so many people loved her.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 21, from 11 to 12 noon in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118. W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD. Published in The Cecil Whig on June 14, 2019