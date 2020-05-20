Shawn Edward Stauffer, Jr., 17 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the University of Maryland Medical Center of Baltimore, MD. Born September 6, 2002 in LaPlata, MD, he was the son of Shawn Edward, Sr. and Rachel Cheyenne Cain Stauffer.Shawn was enrolled in the Perryville High School and the Cecil County School of Technology in the Diesel Mechanics Technology program. He played junior football with the Conowingo Bears and then in high school with the Perryville High School Panthers.Shawn is survived by his parents, Shawn Edward, Sr. and Rachel Cheyenne Cain Stauffer of Port Deposit, MD; brother, Hayden Leigh Stauffer of Port Deposit, MD; sister, Cora Leanne Stauffer of Port Deposit, MD; paternal grandparents, James and Carol Rude; aunt and uncle, April and Tyrone Ferguson; cousins, T.J. and Diamond Ferguson; uncle, William Cain Jr.; cousin, Peyton Cain; aunt and uncle, Melissa and Scott Gibson; cousins, Britany and Megan Gibson; aunt and uncle, Stephen and Tammy Cox; cousins, Kaitlyn, Ann and Nathan Cox; uncle, Jason Stauffer Sr.; cousins, Jasmine, Jason Jr., and Jordan Stauffer; uncle, James Rude Jr.; cousins, Grace and Isabella Rude; aunt and uncle, Michael and Julie Rude; and cousin, Logan Rude.Shawn was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Kim Cain.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Funeral services will be held at a later date.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD