Sheena Ariana Lynn Arches, age 38, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 29, 1981, she was the daughter of Barbara L. Elliott, Elkton, MD, and the late Clarence Jim Arches.Ms. Arches was a cashier. She loved being with her family and arts and crafts.In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughters, Sevannah Arches and Autumn Arches, both of Elkton, MD; fiancé, Steve Everington; siblings, Christopher Arches (Amanda), Jessica Williams (Derek), Krista Elliott, and Sierra Prince, all of Elkton, MD; nieces and nephews, Elijah, Izayah, Caden, Trinity, and Mikah; uncle, Ron Arches; aunts, Anita Rowland, Shirley Reedy, and Tammie McCarthy; and numerous cousins.Funeral service and interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.