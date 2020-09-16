1/
Sheena A. L. Arches
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheena Ariana Lynn Arches, age 38, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 29, 1981, she was the daughter of Barbara L. Elliott, Elkton, MD, and the late Clarence Jim Arches.

Ms. Arches was a cashier. She loved being with her family and arts and crafts.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her daughters, Sevannah Arches and Autumn Arches, both of Elkton, MD; fiancé, Steve Everington; siblings, Christopher Arches (Amanda), Jessica Williams (Derek), Krista Elliott, and Sierra Prince, all of Elkton, MD; nieces and nephews, Elijah, Izayah, Caden, Trinity, and Mikah; uncle, Ron Arches; aunts, Anita Rowland, Shirley Reedy, and Tammie McCarthy; and numerous cousins.

Funeral service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved